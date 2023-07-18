Have you ever been to a Drone Soccer match?
This among many other exciting events, including a drone light show, drone simulators, drone movies from around the world, a kid’s drone corral - where children can learn how to fly a real drone, exciting FPV Drone Races and much more will be available this year at the 3rd annual Thunderbird Drone Festival in Woodward.
The state’s only drone festival is set for Aug. 25-26 at the Woodward Conference Center.
Tickets are available at https://www.thunderbirddronefestival.com/
Thunderbird Drone Festival keeps growing year over year, said Woodward Tourism Director Rachael Van Horn.
“This event is not only meant for drone business professionals of all stripes, but it is a great way for children to be introduced to the ever- expanding role that drones and aviation are playing in business, agriculture, and education,” Van Horn said. “This year, we feel so thankful to the Woodward Conference Center and it’s director Darci Miller, who made this incredible venue available for the event.”
According to festival co-owner Chris Castor, this now, nationally recognized festival offers the most up-to-date information-sharing platform for drone business professionals and amateurs alike.
“I think the public benefits because it takes away the mystery of drones for the average person and they get to understand drone technology in a way that makes it possible for everyone to understand and use,” Castor said. “Drones aren’t going anywhere. They will be used for years to come and the fact that we are offering something so that students and the public can be introduced to this technology, at a place where we can also direct them toward aerospace and aviation, is key to why we do what we do at Thunderbird Drone Festival.”
This year, NASA will be on-hand as well – offering children the opportunity to participate in STEM (Science, Technology Engineering a Math) activities on site.
“Also, the FAA will be on hand with their flight simulators,” Castor said. And According to Air Force Drone Pilot and military drone expert, Major Karissa Garza, there is a good chance the Air Force will be on hand with their own flight simulator.
For industry professionals, there will be a panel and some breakout sessions covering the most current information and new technology available in the industry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.