Woodward County Commissioners heard COVID-19 Relief Funds concerns from Clint White and Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer Monday morning.
“I reached out to our some of our smaller communities, Sharon and Mutual. They were unaware that they were even entitled to this amount of money,” White said. “I would just encourage the county to reach out to some of these smaller communities because there's a provision in this, that will allow them to.”
While some of these the smaller communities may not have the expenses to qualify for the full amount from the CARES Act, they do rely upon the county for a lot of their services. They need to have their assessment survey turned in by Sept. 16 in order to be included, White noted.
“We’ve got $493,000 available to the county,” Lehenbauer added. “We do have enough paperwork now to maximize the amount that the county can receive.”
Oklahoma State Department of Health Regional Director Terri Salisbury updated the board on several issues concerning the County Health Department.
“The Governor’s Front Porch Initiative has asked if I would partner with them and Western Youth & Family Services in having a staff member that takes applications for state and local agencies for resources,” Salisbury said. “The person will be at Western Plains, probably two, two and a half days a week and then at the health department for the remainder of the time.”
This will be an additional employee to assist with applications for Sooner Care, SNAP, WIC, Disability Determination and any type of assistance the individuals are needing. According to Salisbury, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services no longer assists with these applications.
Salisbury said the cost for this employee will be partially budgeted with the state, but will also be the responsibility of the county.
Woodward has 38 active covid cases, most of those are due to a long-term care facility outbreak of both staff and residents, according to Salisbury.
Salisbury said she has approved an order of a new AC unit for approximately $8,800. District 1 Commissioner Troy White asked her to get with the county purchasing agent to get telephone bids before making such purchases from now on.
Commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding for the Woodward County Health Department and Julie Mahaney M.D. PLLC to do Disability Determination exams half a day a month.
Commissioners approved a materials request form for District 2 for completed project on EW57/NS220-222 with a total cost of $21,556.47. According to District 2 Commissioner Randy Johnson, CED (Circuit Engineering District) will reimburse $20,000.
The board approved an application to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for the reopening of a County Road in District 2 on the north side of half mile EW54 and NS221 for public access. A hearing will be held in two weeks.
Internet upgrades for the fairgrounds and the courthouse were approved. The Woodward County Event Center and Fairgrounds will be upgraded to 50 mg with approximately $68 savings a month. The Courthouse will be upgraded from 250 mg at $2,407.84 to 500 mg $1,919.48 per month, according to Pioneer Cellular Representative Andrew Land.
Commissioners approved the appointment of Kevin Mitchell and Patrick Holloway for requisition officers and Rayna Merkley and Gloria Rivera receiving agents for the Woodward County Sheriff’s office.
The board approved a transfer of appropriations in the amount of $25,000 from SN-3 fire fighting capitol outlay into fire fighting maintenance and operations. According to County Clerk Wendy Dunlap, this is for replacing a motor in Unit #15.
A transfer of appropriations in the amount of $31,000 from SF-1 free fair personal services into SF-7 free fair maintenance and operations was approved. According to General Manager Bailey Rae Poer, payroll has been taken out of the wrong account and she is rectifying the situation.
Sealed bids for six-month countywide road materials were opened by the board. Rail Road Yard, Doug Ross Co. Inc. and Core & Main out of Owasso bids were tabled for tabulation.
Poer received some affirmations during the meeting.
“I want to say I really appreciate the county for allowing us to use the (event center) building,” District Attorney Christopher M. Boring said. “Bailey’s staff did an amazing job out there. They set it up really well.”
Salisbury also said Bailey did a terrific job and really appreciates the hard work she’s done.
