The Woodward Elks Committee is hosting the annual Woodward Community Christmas Eve Dinner on Dec. 24 They will serve a turkey dinner and the fixin’s from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“Come out and enjoy a smoked turkey dinner. This event is open to Woodward and surrounding citizens. We are keeping a tradition going and it keeps getting bigger and bigger each year,” said Woodward Elks Committee Chairman, David Peck.
The event will be held at the Woodward County Exhibit Hall A. Santa will make an appearance and gifts will be available for the children.
This annual event has been held since 1981 and was begun by the Denny Hopkins family on Christmas Day for over 25 years. In 2007 Jericho Services, Inc. took over the event, followed by Wyoming Casing.
The Woodward Elks Committee took over in 2020 to keep the tradition afloat but moved the date to Christmas Eve and meals were given out through a pickup drive-thru lane. They served over 800 meals. In 2021 they served a little over 300 meals with that format as well. This year folks will get to sit down and enjoy a warm holiday meal in the building, according to Peck.
