The Woodward Community Christmas Dinner has volunteer positions open for the big day.
According to Woodward Chamber of Commerce President CJ Montgomery, volunteers can show up Christmas Day to help set up, prep food, serve, or clean up.
“You don’t have to stay for all three of those shifts,” Montgomery said. “You can come and go as you please.”
Set up and food prep will begin at 6 a.m. Christmas Day. Food serving shifts begin at 10 a.m. and clean up is 1 p.m.
Montgomery said dessert donations are also welcome.
“You can bring dessert up to mid-afternoon tomorrow (Christmas Eve) or on Christmas morning,” Montgomery said. “Everything else should be good to go.”
The meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Woodward County Event Center in the main building.
“It is for anyone that wants to be part of Christmas,” Montgomery explained. “It’s not based on need in any way, shape, or form. It’s anyone looking for food, fun, and fellowship.”
Each child will receive a small treat at the event, Montgomery added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.