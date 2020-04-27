Communication is key in Woodward’s emergency services, offering quality service while still keeping everyone as healthy and safe as possible.
“Right now, what happens is the city communications center receives an initial call, and they automatically tune our fire department like they always have, nothing has changed,” Woodward Fire Chief Todd Finley said. “If the call is a rescue or trauma call like a car wreck, farm rescue or any other kind of serious medical situation, we call them ALS (Advanced Life Support). We respond automatically.”
For all other medical calls, the countywide fire departments are toned and ready to respond. They listen to medical communications and wait to be told if the Emergency Medical Service (EMS) needs help, Finley said.
“We don't run primarily just on medical calls. We answer fire calls and other emergency calls,” Finley said. “The EMS takes a primary role in the transportation and care of patients. We're an assisting agency, so we assist them as they need assistance.”
When on a medical call, if the fire department gets to the scene before the ambulance crew does, one EMT certified firefighter will put on personal protective equipment. Limiting exposure as much as possible, the firefighter will meet with the reporting party or person that needs help outside if possible.
Evaluating the situation, a decision will be made of whether or not to wait for the ambulance or if it is an emergency situation that needs immediate attention, according to Finley.
“As an assisting agency, we chose to look at the EMS system, the ambulance service, and they're the ones who go on every single medical call. We wanted to know how best can we protect ourselves and still provide them with the quality service that we always have,” Finley said. “The whole idea for this is reducing our risk for our guys. If we have anybody that's affected. We have to pretty much quarantine the whole station.”
On every call, even for a car accident or trauma call, the fire department personnel are taking precautions wearing gloves, mask and eye protection, according to Finley.
“We're really hoping that things go back to normal pretty soon it's really taxing on us emotionally and physically,” Finley said. “I worry about our responders, I worried about just the day to day stress of their normal activities and then throw this COVID on top of it. I really worry about that. So we're having more and more conversations.”
Keeping personnel occupied with continued training and regular meetings, Finley said training officers are working closely with the department.
“We're really working, trying to get our guys to open up and talk more,” Finley said. “That way we can identify any additional stress or any additional issues and get to it before it becomes a problem.”
When Finley became chief, he implemented a participatory form of management for making internal decisions when at all possible.
“We'll meet with this executive team, which consists of our training officer, fire marshal, and also myself, and then the three captains on the three different shifts,” Finley explained. “Most of my world is behind a desk, and sometimes I don't get to see the whole picture of what these guys are going through. But by doing this and doing our decisions based on what they're going through, things seem to be a lot smoother and we're making a lot more positive forward moving decisions.”
With team work and communication, the department is practicing as much social distancing and shelter-in-place as possible while still offering quality service to the community, according to Finley.
