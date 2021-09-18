Woodward’s Aquatic Center Committee has kicked off its Fall fundraiser for the first phase of the indoor aquatic center. It will be located at the northwest corner of 13thand Downs, beside the Woodward Senior Center. “$50,000 is needed to complete phase one of the project, which includes architectural 3D renderings, floor plans, and estimated construction cost,” said Dr. Trent Yadon, representative of the local aquatic center committee.
Donations from individuals, families, businesses, business owners, clubs, organizations, churches, and schools, in and around Woodward may be received today through October 31. The goal is to raise $50,000 by then so that the architectural firm can draw up the plans for Woodward’s first indoor aquatic center.
Over 1800 people completed the online survey for the indoor aquatic center. “Areas for physical therapy, exercise, lap swimming, and leisure activities were top areas of interest,” reported the committee.
According to Yadon, the goal is to complete the project without raising taxes. He states, “In order to do that, we will need the support of area citizens who care about the project enough to donate the $50,000.”
Cash donations are for the first architectural phase for the aquatic center. “Once the committee has the architectural renderings in hand, they will be able to pursue benefactors and grants to cover the actual construction cost estimated at approximately 14 million dollars,” said Yado
Yadon said the Woodward Aquatic Center will be a great asset for Woodward and northwest Oklahoma.
“It will allow Woodward to remain competitive in attracting new industry and healthcare professionals,” states the new flier distributed through October 31. “Most importantly it will provide a healthier quality of life for all area citizens.”
Tax-deductible donations today through October 31 are part of Woodward’s future. Checks are payable to the Woodward Community Foundation/Aquatic Center at P.O Box 1026, Woodward, OK 73802. Or credit card donations are available via the website at www.woodwardaquaticcenter.com.
