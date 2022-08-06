The Woodward Chamber of Commerce education committee met earlier this week and provided a number of updates.
Dean of NWOSU-Woodward Campus, Dr. Jonathan Thomason, spoke of incorporating more mental health awareness on campus and that enrollment is concurrent to last year.
“We are seeing students that graduated a year or two ago who wanted to wait and see how things go with COVID and are ready to start college now,” he said. “We are having an open house on Aug. 11th at 6 p.m.
“We are giving tours, answering any questions along with a hamburger and hotdog feed.
“We also got a new President, Dr. Bo Hannaford, and I appreciate that he is interested in adding some new degrees in the future. There was no tuition increase this year and there wasn’t last year either.”
In Woodward Superintendent Kyle Reynolds’ report, he said. “In coordination with NWOSU, our high school juniors get 9 hours tuition free, seniors get 18 hours tuition free. We also have a grant that pays for fees and books, so our kids can get these credit hours at no cost to them. We have 4 vacant teaching positions including one special education teaching position at the high school.
“We are using the new adjunct rules on two positions this year, which is someone that we feel confident has the skill set and what it takes to be a good teacher, they just don’t have the degree. The board will have to approve them and then it will be sent to the state board. We also have some emergency certifications as well,” he added.
Reynolds noted activities are ramping up with school starting soon.
Softball season and fall football camp begins next week.
“Plans for the COPE program are coming along. It is our Community Outreach and Prevention Education program. It is a collaboration with Western Plains Youth and Family Services,” he said.
Representing the city, Mayor Tom Fisher talked about the heavy rain that happened several days ago.
“The retention facilities were built across the street from the high school and west of the middle school. During the heavy rain this summer, they worked,” he said. “The highest the water rose on the dam by the high school was 15 feet and by the middle school was 8 feet according to city employees.
“If it hadn’t been for these two, the houses around there would have flooded. As far as Crystal Beach goes, I’ve never heard of it flooding before, but it did that day.”
Fisher also informed the group about A4 Solutions bringing 100 jobs to Woodward.
He said the new disc golf course is going great.
“We are also discussing adding 9 more tee’s to the course with there being enough space. Each tee-box is really nice with a pad and a bench,” he said.
Chamber President C. J. Montgomery noted that Monday is the monthly luncheon at the Conference Center. Speaker will be Grant Gower, the director of officials with the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association.
Woodward’s upcoming football season will also be highlighted.
Montgomery noted several golf tournaments are coming up in the near future.
