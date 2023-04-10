A number of monthly reports and other routine items dominated the Woodward County Commission meeting at the courthouse on Monday.
Commissioners approved county officer reports, the monthly report of the treasurer to the state auditor and inspector and the maximum monthly highway expenditures.
Also approved was the cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations for March.
Commissioners did open bids for construction of a metal fire house for the Mutual Volunteer Fire Department.
Only one bid was received - $90,500 from Lightning Metal Buildings of Hammon.
The bid was tabled for further review.
Commissioners approved batch purchase orders and a transfer of funds between the districts for a Chevy Silverado 1500 4x4 for District 1 to be sued countywide for mosquito prevention.
