Donny Thorn took the Oath of office and Loyalty Oath for District No.3 Monday morning to start off the county commission meeting.
Thorn, who has been serving as interim commissioner, was officially elected to the position last Tuesday.
Commissioners approved the agreement for Nationwide Financial Services Inc. for county employees.
District No. 2 Commissioner Clint White said “Sharon is still doing their Income Survey’s and those are due by February 18th.
The Court Clerk Records Management and Preservation Monthly Report was approved at $41,621.56.
Along with routine budget approvals, the time change to 10 a.m. for opening sealed bids was approved.
Allocation of Alcoholic Beverage Tax certified amount of $18,636.95 through Feb. 11 was approved.
Woodward County Sheriff’s office Requisitioned Officers are Kevin Mitchell and Patrick Holloway. Receiving Agents are Rayna Merkley and Karen Estrade.
Mark Hutt was appointed for District No. 2 Seat for the Woodward County Fair Board.
The discussion with Eric Peoples/APS Fire Company regarding a fire panel for the courthouse was tabled due to Peoples not being present at the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.