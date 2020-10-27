Woodward County Commissioners dealt with a fairly routine agenda on Monday.
After a discussion, commissioners decided, due to an uptick of COVID-19 cases, to highly recommend masks for visitors to the courthouse. A table with face coverings available will be set up at the courthouse entrance.
Masks are also recommended and will be available to voters taking advantage of the early voting period Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the County Event Center and Fairgrounds. Early voting is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Commissioners passed a resolution authorizing the county clerk to establish and maintain a Mutual Fire Department donation fund.
Officials also approved a permit for public service crossing with Northwestern Electric for an overhead electricity in line in District 1.
Also approved were purchase orders, the monthly payroll and blanket purchase orders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.