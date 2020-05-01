The Woodward City Commission will continue to meet via videoconference for their regularly scheduled meeting Monday at 7 p.m.
City Commissioners will be sworn in and the Mayor and Mayor Pro-Tem will be selected during this meeting.
The commissioners will take action on a facilities use agreement with the Oklahoma Junior High School Rodeo Association, followed by bids for the replacement of the Woodward Public Library roof.
The Woodward Municipal Authority will meet immediately after.
The Authority will take action on a final change order from Meshek & Associates, PLC, relative to the Oak Avenue Stormwater Detention Pond, project no. 170. According to City documents, this order will be the close out of the project and unused materials from the project will amount to an overall deduction of $7,943 in the City’s favor.
The watch these meetings, visit www.cityofwoodward-ok.gov/YouTube.
