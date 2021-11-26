Woodward County Commission meets Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday at the courthouse at 10 a.m.  

In addition to regular business, the board will consider a transfer of appropriations out of highway District 2 maintenance and operation fund into the highway emergency transportation revolving fund.

  Appointment of requisition and receiving agents will be considered for several agencies including: 

Mutual Fire Department 

County Commissioners 

E-911 

Emergency Management 

Fair & Fair Debt 

Fort Supply Fire Department 

Mooreland Fire Department 

Sharon Fire Department 

Fire Prevention 

Woodward Fire Department  

The Joe D. Hall certificate of substantial completion for the fairgrounds roofing project and AIA document G701 change order will be considered.

