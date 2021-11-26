Woodward County Commission meets Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday at the courthouse at 10 a.m.
In addition to regular business, the board will consider a transfer of appropriations out of highway District 2 maintenance and operation fund into the highway emergency transportation revolving fund.
Appointment of requisition and receiving agents will be considered for several agencies including:
Mutual Fire Department
County Commissioners
E-911
Emergency Management
Fair & Fair Debt
Fort Supply Fire Department
Mooreland Fire Department
Sharon Fire Department
Fire Prevention
Woodward Fire Department
The Joe D. Hall certificate of substantial completion for the fairgrounds roofing project and AIA document G701 change order will be considered.
