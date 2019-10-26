Woodward County Commissioners have a short agenda scheduled for their Monday meeting.
Commissioners meet at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
The board will consider designating compliance Resource Group as the new consortium for third party administrator for drug testing.
A permit for public service pipeline crossing from IEA Construction LLC will be considered.
The board will consider a resolution for Woodward County Commissioners to sponsor Woodward County Rural Water District 2 authorizing an application for Rural Economic Action Plan REAP Grant 2020.
Commissioners will consider resolutions for designating an official board member to Circuit Engineering District 8 and approving an interlocal cooperative agreement for the Circuit Engineering District.
A transfer of appropriations within the Free Fair Sales Tax accounts will be considered in addition to regular business.
