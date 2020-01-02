The board of Woodward County Commissioners first meeting of 2020 will be Monday, Jan. 6 with the first resolution of the year to nominate and vote for a new chairman and vice-chairman of the board.
Commissioners will observe the Oath of Office and Loyalty Oath for Woodward County Fair Board Member Recia Garcia.
An appointment of requisitioning and receiving agents for the Woodward County Fire Department and fire countywide capitol accounts will be considered.
The board will consider a resolution setting date and filing period for the annual Woodward County Fair Board Elections.
A transfer of appropriations will be considered within the general funds due to a duplicate chart of account numbers.
The board will consider a resolution for setting a mileage reimbursement amount at or below the rate set by the Internal Revenue Service.
