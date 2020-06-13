Woodward County Commissioners will open several bids during their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday.
It’s time again for six month, county-wide bids for emulsion, contract hauling, limestone chips and grader blades and bolts for road repair. The board will also consider routine bridge inspection invoices for 93 bridges in all three districts of the County.
A County Treasurer error correction will be considered by commissioners. Funds that were apportioned on May 29th were put into the county general account, but the computer did not break it out into the use tax M&O account.
In addition to regular business, commissioners will consider a resolution for disposing of a leased digital mailing system for the County Treasurer which has returned to Summit Mailing.
Another resolution, deciding on a payment option for workers compensation for the fiscal year 2020/2021 will be considered.
The board will consider a resignation letter from the Assistant Manager Robert Magness from the Woodward County Fairgrounds and Event Center.
After hearing County officers and emergency management reports, commissioners will again consider whether or not the courthouse security, protective measures and continuity operational plan regarding COVID-19 needs to be amended.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.