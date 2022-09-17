Kristi Hill with Northwest Domestic Crisis Services (NWDC) will be at the Woodward County Commissioners meeting Monday. She will be asking the Commissioners if a display of purple lights in observance of Domestic Violence for the month of October could be on the courthouse lawn.
The meeting is at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
Other items on the agenda include:
- Financing with Stock Exchange Bank on Kubota SL97 Skid Steer District #3.
- Hazard Mitigation Assistance Notice of Federal Procurement Requirements.
- Appointment of Requisition and Receiving Agents OSU Extension Center.
- Quote from Banner Fire Equipment 4x4 HV507 SFA Cab & Chassis for Woodward Fire Department. BOCC Meeting 9/19/22.
- Renewal of Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Business 43790 Ventures 270 Industrial Park South Section 15 T22N R20W District No. 3.
- Weekly update on Grants.
- Renewal of Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Business 22874 Ventures Northwest Passage Industrial Park Section 15 T22N R20W District No. 3.
- Allocation of Alcoholic Beverage Tax certified through 9/13/22.
- CED # 8 Materials Request Form for District No. 1.
- Monthly reports of officers.
Woodward City Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in city hall on Main Street.
The consent docket shows approval of previous minutes of September 6.
Also, approval of financial reports for the month of August 2022, Reaffirm Sports Complex User Agreement between the City of Woodward and Chris Long and approval of Facilities Use Agreement between the City of Woodward and the Oklahoma High School and Junior High Rodeo Associations.
Action topics are approval of facilities use agreement between the City and Kid’s Inc. and consideration of a claim against the City for loss of property from Brian Humphries. The claim is for reimbursement of expenses resulting from a sewer backup.
Woodward Municipal Authority Trustee’s will look over the minutes of the previous meeting and approve financial reports for August.
