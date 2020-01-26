By Dawnita Fogleman
Staff Writer
Woodward County Commissioners will discuss approval of an awarded OEDA REAP grant sponsoring rural water district 2 in addition to regular business at the meeting Monday morning.
The meeting is at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
Fair Board results for filing will also be considered as well as monthly payroll.
Woodward County Jail reports for September, October and November of 2019 will be considered.
The board will consider a letter of resignation from Charlie Anderson from the EMS board as well as the appointment of Polly Cottom to the board.
Two resolutions for District 2 will be considered. One is for disposing of a Hewlett desktop computer to be junked. The other is for a declaration of surplus for three trucks, a 1994 Kenworth with a Ramey winch and 2005 and 2007 Peterbilts to be sold at the CED #2 auction.
