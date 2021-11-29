Woodward County Commission approved requisition and receiving agents for several agencies during the meeting Monday morning at the courthouse.
For Mutual Fire Department, requisition officer is Kevin Mitchell and receiving agent is Brandon Elwood.
For the County Commissioners, requisition officers are Troy White and Jonna Schmidt and receiving agents are Christy Pierce and Sara Cramer.
For Woodward County E-911, Clint White is the requisition officer and Sara Cramer is receiving agent.
For Woodward County Emergency Management, requisition officers are Matt Lehenbauer and Clint White and receiving agent is Sara Cramer.
Woodward County Fair & Fair Debt requisition officers are Bailey Kafka and Sara Cramer and receiving agents are Steve Hamilton and Thad Howard.
Fort Supply Fire Department requisition officers are Michael Pettey and Sara Cramer and receiving agents are Jonathan Murray and John Hix.
Mooreland Fire Department requisition officers are Travis Case and Sara Cramer and receiving agents are Jerrod Brittain and Jeremiah Moore.
Sharon Fire Department requisition officers are Bill Phillips and Sara Cramer and receiving agents are Mike Engel and Jim Nielsen.
Fire Prevention requisition officers are Michael Wickware and Sara Cramer and receiving agents are Melissa Hobbs and Bobby McDowell.
Woodward Fire Department requisition officers are Michael Wickware and Sara Cramer and receiving agents are Melissa Hobbs and Johnny Edwards.
The Joe D. Hall certificate of substantial completion for the fairgrounds roofing project and AIA document G701 change order was approved.
The board approved a transfer of appropriations out of highway District 2 maintenance and operation fund into the highway emergency transportation revolving fund.
Commissioners tabled a vending machine for the courthouse for further review after hearing from District 26 District Attorney Chris Boring.
