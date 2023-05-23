Woodward County Commissioners tabled several items and passed a number of routine resolutions at their weekly meeting on Monday.
After visiting with Kellpro representative Amanda Pollock and some discussion, commissioners tabled a resolution adopting a bi-monthly county payroll schedule in order to gather some additional information and possibly visit with other counties who are doing payroll in a similar fashion.
Currently, the county has two payrolls – a four-week payroll and a monthly one.
Commissioners also tabled an item on reviewing contribution percentages on county medical, health and vision insurance in order to do a survey of employees.
An item on segregation of duties in some areas was also tabled to get additional information.
Commissioners did approve an agreement with Shuman Architects out of Edmond for to do work on projects that will be part of an upcoming sales tax extension vote.
Also passed were resolution on paying election workers, authorizing the treasurer to credit interest to the county highway funds, redirecting the county use tax and jail use tax to the county general use tax fund and to pay the county commissioners out of the general fund.
Commissioners approved the disposal of a laptop computer from the Mooreland Fire Department and the disposal of 12 body armor vests from the Woodward County Sheriff.
