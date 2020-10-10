Woodward County Courthouse will be closed for Columbus Day Monday. The board of County Commissioners will meet Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. in the civil defense room in the basement.
In addition to officers and the emergency manager’s reports, the board will consider tabulation of bids opened Oct. 5th for countywide gyp rock.
A certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority will be considered for Buss Cannabis, LLC in District 3 at Creekwood Springs, Block 1 Lot 2.
Commissioners will consider the county cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations for September 2020.
The board will consider a resolution for determining maximum monthly highway expenditures for September 2020.
A request from Rural Water District 2 for OEDA REAP funds will be considered.
In addition to regular business, Court clerk records management and preservation monthly report will be considered.
Commissioners will consider the monthly report of the county treasurer to the State Auditor and Inspector for September 2020, as well as any new or unforeseen business.
Woodward's Board of Education will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the school administration building, 10th and Main.
One item for the board will be the annual reorganization where a new president and vice-president will be elected by the board members.
Also on the agenda is a report from Woodward Superintendent Kyle Reynolds and a routine consent agenda, consisting primarily of financial reports.
Action topics include setting the annual school election date for 2021. This year, there will be two offices up, an unexpired term in Office No. 4 and a full term in Office No. 1.
Also on the agenda is a resolution to use the ACT in place of SAT test for college and career readiness assessment. The district will request approval form the state education department to use a nationally recognized high school academic assessment (ACT) in place of the statewide academic assessment (SAT).
An executive session is scheduled to consider the October District Personnel Report.
