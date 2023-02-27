By Johnny McMahan
Managing Editor
Woodward County Commissioners went through a number of items at their weekly meeting on Monday, in addition to hearing some updates.
Commissioners did vote to advertise for a public hearing to possibly close a county road in District 1, Troy White’s district.
White said the road is active but “impassable.” The road is located at the intersection of State Highway 50 and County Road EW 36. The closure would be for one mile to the intersection of EW 47 and NS 215.
The issue will be revisited in a couple of weeks.
White also noted there was some damage in the Alabaster Caverns area from Sunday’s storms. The sign at the highway was apparently blown down along with a Frontier Rodeo sign and some tin was blown off a building.
No other damage in Woodward County had been reported yet.
Dr. Tom Lucas gave an update on grants, noting one attempt at a grant for the Quinlan Rural Water District project was turned down. “The ones that got it were the larger rural water districts,” he said.
Lucas said they could still apply for a grant through the water resources board and a REAP grant that opens up in July. The Quinlan project has $165,000 of a needed $206,000.
Commissioners also took up security upgrades at the courthouse and decided some more research was needed, primarily on the best way to bid the projects.
Commissioners agreed to write a letter to the CED No. 2 engineer to look at repairing a sinking slab of concrete in the northeast corner of the EMS building. They took no other action, needing details on the warranty.
Otherwise, commissioners approved payroll and purchase roders and also the disposing of an HP Printer from the county clerk’s office.
Commissioners meet each Monday in the courthouse.
