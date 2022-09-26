The Woodward County Commissioners met for their weekly meeting Monday morning and opened sealed bids for future projects.
B-22-25 is for the parking lot expansion at the Fairgrounds and it had a total base bid along with four alternative bids in the package. Alternative bid No. 1 is for a retaining wall, alternative bid No. 2 is a segmental retaining wall, alternative bid No. 3 is to replace existing gravel parking lot with hot mix and No. 4 is to replace the existing parking lot with jointed plain concrete pavement.
The first bid for the expansion was from Jackson Civil LLC of Enid with a total base bid of $549,784.00. Alternative bid No. 1 was $33,750, No. 2 $45,000, No. 3 $181,080 and No. 4 $108,630.
The second was from J. Lee Enterprises of Edmond with a total base bid of $667,068.00. Alternative bid No. 1 no bid, No. 2 $32,625, No. 3 no bid and No. 4 $116,586.
The third was from Donley Construction with a total base bid of $748,914. Also, alternative No. 1 $57,375, No. 2 $64,687.50, No. 3 $109,897.50 and No. 4 $136,467.50.
The parking lot expansion bids were tabled and will be discussed at the Fair Board meeting tomorrow and also looked over by the engineer. The expansion is to take place behind the Event Center and will cover about an acre.
Bid-22-26 for Countywide striping had two bids; however one of the bids was bid per linear foot instead of per mile. This item was tabled per review by the district attorney.
Bid-22-2-27 for fogging was tabled for further review with the guidance of the state auditor per wrong bid number on the bid.
