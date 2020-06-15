Six month, countywide bids for emulsion, contract hauling, limestone chips and grader blades and bolts for road repair were opened by Woodward County Commissioners on Monday during their weekly meeting.
Four emulsion bids opened from Coastal Energy, CED#7, Vance Brothers and Ergon Asphalt and were tabled for tabulation.
J&R Transport, Inc. was approved as low bid for custom hauling at $.16 for limestone end dumps and $.19 for gyp rock belly dumps from Bouse Junction.
Commissioners accepted the bid from Dolese Brothers for 5/8 limestone chips and screenings. No bids were received for 3/8 chips, which will be acquired via telephone bid when necessary.
Several bids were opened for grader blades and bolts, which were tabled for tabulation. Bids received were from Yellowhouse, Dub Ross , CL Boyd, Warren Cat and Wear Parts and Equipment.
The board approved routine inspection invoices for 93 bridges in all three districts of the County. District 1 had 35 inspections with tonnage lowered for one bridge and one bridge closed. District 2 had 39 bridges inspected with four lowered tonnage. District 3 had 19 inspections with tonnage lowered for one bridge. Some of the lowered tonnage was because of normal deterioration and some because of new federal highway rating standards.
Commissioners approved the County Treasurer’s correction of an accidental coding error. Funds that were apportioned on May 29th were put into the County general account, but the computer did not break it out into the use tax M&O account.
The allocation of alcoholic beverage tax was approved at $24,692.32.
The board approved a resolution for disposing of a leased digital mailing system for the County Treasurer which has returned to Summit Mailing.
An upfront payment option for Workers Compensation for the fiscal year 2020/2021 was approved, saving the County approximately $1,300. Commissioners also approved a transfer of appropriations with the general funds from County Charity wish was $1,000 of unused funds.
The board approved a resignation letter from the Assistant Manager Robert Magness from the Woodward County Event Center and Fairgrounds. According to Woodward Event Center and Fairgrounds General Manager Bailey Rae Poer, the County Fair Board will consider the letter at their next meeting as well.
After hearing an update and suggestion from Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer, no action was taken to amend the courthouse security, protective measures and continuity operational plan regarding COVID-19.
Lehenbauer reported there are now 11 cases in Woodward County with 5 confirmed recoveries. There has been a trend in the area of non-symptomatic positive test results.
“Not something of great concern, it's just we've just continue to remind the public not to be complacent,” Lehenbauer said. “We don't know much about this virus, and won’t for several years. And that's what I think. My recommendation on the county plan is to maintain enhanced protocols, all the way through summer… I’d recommend no changes and it’ll probably be for the rest of the year.”
According to Lehenbauer, until 60 to 70 percent of the population has been exposed, which may be as late as 2022 to 2024, individual responsibility to be careful is important.
“I don't think you'll see a state or federal response like we did,” Lehenbauer assured. “I think it's gonna be a normal protocol for several more years until this winds down. Until they find out more about it. Because there's a lot of questions I'm getting asked and that health professionals are getting asked. Everybody has a different view.”
