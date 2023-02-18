Woodward County Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. on Tuesday this week due to the President’s Day holiday on Monday.

Here are some items on the agenda:

- Discussion with county officers and emergency management director

- Weekly update on grants

- Allocation of alcoholic beverage tax

- Requisition and receiving officers for Sharon Fire Department

- Appointing Mooreland Chief of Police Bobby Kehn to fill the vacant Mooreland seat on the E-911 board

- Cleaning services for the courthouse

- Action on signing of Woodward County’s settlement documents for case against Juul Labs

- Purchase orders

- Transfer of appropriations out of commissioners maintenance and operation into excise board personal service

- Annual tour of the Woodward County Juvenile Detention Center.

