Woodward County Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. on Tuesday this week due to the President’s Day holiday on Monday.
Here are some items on the agenda:
- Discussion with county officers and emergency management director
- Weekly update on grants
- Allocation of alcoholic beverage tax
- Requisition and receiving officers for Sharon Fire Department
- Appointing Mooreland Chief of Police Bobby Kehn to fill the vacant Mooreland seat on the E-911 board
- Cleaning services for the courthouse
- Action on signing of Woodward County’s settlement documents for case against Juul Labs
- Purchase orders
- Transfer of appropriations out of commissioners maintenance and operation into excise board personal service
- Annual tour of the Woodward County Juvenile Detention Center.
