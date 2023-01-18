Woodward County Commissioners wasted little time in sprinting through a short agenda on Monday.
In a meeting that lasted a little under 10 minutes, Commissioners Donny Thorn and Troy White approved most of the items and took no action on a couple of others. Commissioner Clint White was not at the meeting Tuesday.
With no real update on grants or discussion with county officers, commissioners approved monthly reports and decided no action was needed on a REAP grant extension because it had already been granted.
Commissioners approved a transfer of appropriations of $2,327.72 from the election board maintenance and operation account into election board capital outlay for the purchase of two new desks.
Also approved was the allocation of alcoholic beverage tax certified to Jan. 11, which totaled $26,866.11.
Commissioners also approved purchase orders before adjourning.
The commissioners meet each Monday in the courthouse. This meeting was on Tuesday due to the Martin Luther King holiday on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.