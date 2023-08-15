Woodward County Commissioners made some appointments and approved holidays to be observed in 2024 during their meeting Monday in the courthouse.
Commissioners appointed Laura Hayes as the county’s representative on the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and also appointed Austin Thomas and Mick Charmasson to represent the county on the newly formed joint airport zoning board with the city.
The county will observe 12 holidays for 2024 including New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President’s Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The courthouse will be closed a couple of day for Thanksgiving and two days for Christmas, along with closing early on Christmas Eve.
The commissioners also held a discussion with the sheriff on possibly finding a way to allow on-site visitation with pastors and inmates at the jail. No decision was reached and the item is expected to be discussed again in the next couple of weeks.
Sheriff Kevin Mitchell noted some grant money may be available for school resource officers in rural school districts.
“We’re just now talking with schools,” he said. “I spoke with Sharon-Mutual and Fort Supply last week, and will get back with them to see what we can work out. We’re really just starting to talk about it.”
Mitchell said Mooreland’s police department has recently hired a resource officer for the schools there.
Woodward’s school district and the city partner to provided two school resource officers.
Commissioners opened the lone bid for a Mutual Fire Building. The bid of $91,874 from Rigid Steel Structures was tabled to allow Mutual fire officials to review it more closely.
Commissioners also approved
- Payment of an OEDA invoice of $1,445.48 for the Mutual CDBG grant.
- Interlocal agreement between the county and the town of Mutual
- Purchase orders
They also acknowledged a letter to Plus Power regarding a project in District 2. Plus Power is planning to build a battery storage facility in the district, said Commissioner Clint White.
County commissioners meet each Monday in the civil defense room of the courthouse.
