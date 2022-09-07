Woodward County Commissioners approved several agenda items and heard a couple of reports during their weekly meeting in the courthouse Monday.
Bailey Rae Kafka reported a “great turnout” for the Southwest Regional Junior Swine Show held over the weekend at the County Event Center. The weekend drew some 300 exhibitors from several states as well as 200-plus college students for a judging contest, again involving several states.
Another report came from Dr. Tom Lucas with rural development on grant possibilities.
“I’ve been focusing on trying to identify sites in our county that would qualify for Brownfield (an EPA restoration program to clean up sites that have been vacant for a while) money,” Lucas said. “Applications open this month and are due in November. This is an opportunity to get some help on structures that may be vacant at the moment and could be used for a business.”
Lucas said he is coordinating to set up a visit for a representative to spend a day in the area visiting sites to see if they would qualify.
“This is a good time to try and apply for some of this money,” he added, nothing this is the first time the program has been funded in several years.
Grant categories include: assessment grants, multipurpose grants, cleanup grants, revolving loan fund grants and job training grants.
Commissioners approved a letter for a Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority certificate for Urban Farmaceuticals LLC in district No. 2.
Also approved was an circuit engineering request form for District 3.
Monthly reports of officers were approved as was the offer letter for right of way acquisition for an upcoming project on the Sharon-Shattuck road.
A 2007 John Deere Motor Grader from District 2 was approved as surplus to be sold via sealed bid.
“We’re going to send out invitations for bids to see if we can get a good offer as opposed to going to auction,” said District 2 Commissioner Clint White.
Commissioners have scheduled a special meeting for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
It will be held at the Woodward County Fairgrounds training room.
Agenda items include possible action on FY 2023 REAP grant applications for rural fire departments. Commissioners will discuss updates for the grant, application needs/requests for each fire districts, a letter to ISO to request rural fire district maps and approval of submitting maps fo OK House-Keana Swadley to obtain population from 2020 Census for each fire district.
Another item is a discussion with Keith Weber and Matt Lehenbauer regarding the Woodward County Hazard Mitigation Plan. They will also consider updates from Weber on current grants and consider new grant opportunities for Woodward County.
