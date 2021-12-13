Woodward County Commissioners heard a detailed explanation of the fire prevention officer’s job from Woodward Fire Department’s Melissa Hobbs during the meeting Monday morning.
Through her descriptions, the board learned Hobbs touches the lives of nearly every student in Woodward County each year through her classes and presentations. She also gives classes for adults on various fire and safety topics in addition to changing batteries in smoke alarms for those unable to themselves.
A letter was given for a certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority for GFAW, Inc. at SE/4 Section 15 T21N R20W on 160 acres in District 2.
The board approved the County cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations for November 2021.
A resolution was approved, determining $83,419.14 for each districts’ maximum monthly highway expenditures for November 2021.
Commissioners approved a special payroll for safety related incentive awards.
The board discussed quarterly safety meetings through High Plains Technology Center for $25 per one hour session beginning in January.
The monthly report of the County Treasurer to the State Auditor was approved for November 2021.
Commissioners discussed possible revolving fund purchases and the need for new or used skid-steers for Districts 1 and 2.
The board went into Executive Session with District Attorney Christopher M. Boring after which they authorized him to seek outside legal services for an undisclosed situation.
Before adjourning the meeting, Commissioners took a tour of the Woodward County Jail.
