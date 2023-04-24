Woodward County Commissioners heard grant updates and approved a number of routine items at their weekly meeting Monday in the courthouse.
Keith Weber, with Civicus Group, the grant writer for the county, discussed potential grants and due dates for applications.
Some of the grants included an industrial development authority program with a focus on rural industrial parks. He said applications for that program are due at the end of May. Woodward and Mooreland both have industrial areas that could possibly qualify.
“That program pays for improvements and other things you can think about to existing and potential industrial sites,” he said.
Another program with an end of May deadline is a commerce program that looks at road replacement and upgrades for roads that have been damaged, he said.
Another program called “state streets for all” is a possibility for grant opportunities.
Commissioners also delivered an OMMA letter for certificate of compliance for Mean Green Growers in District 3.
Commissioners voted to approve a transfer of appropriations out of the election board travel and part-time accout into election board maintenance and operation.
In other action, commissioners
- approved blanket purchase orders
- approved monthly payroll
- approved 4-week payroll
- tabled a potential agreement between the county and an architect
- approved a surplus New Holland Tractor in District 1 to be auctioned
- approved resolutions for disposal of items in District 2 and 3 that have already been sold at auctioned- - approved splitting $100,000 in material request funds the county has been selected to receive into three equal parts, giving each district $46,666.66.
Commissioners meet each week at 10 a.m. in the Woodward County Courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.