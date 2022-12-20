The Woodward County Commissioners met Monday morning in the basement of the County Courthouse Civil Defense Room.
Dr. Tom Lucas told commissioners, “we are monitoring the current grants that we have out right now. Rural Development is going to have some programs that will open up at the first of the year and I will bring those next week.”
Commissioner Clint White first spoke on the topic of continuing the burn ban.
“Winds are predicted to be worse.” Commissioner Donny Thorn added, “I think there’s going to be 30-50 mph winds on Thursday and Friday.”
The burn ban was then extended until at least Dec. 27.
Under new and unforeseen business Commissioner Clint White and Event Center Director Bailey Kafka spoke about shelter for the homeless on Thursday. Kafka stated that “the Hope Center was having a meeting prior to this one and decisions were being made for the process of getting citizens the shelter that they need.”
By noon Monday, The Hope Center posted on their Facebook stating, “ we have made the decision to open overnight for those who need a warm place to stay, however we are needing volunteers who are willing to give some time and be here at the center overnight. If you wish to volunteer please call the center at 580-324-4141. Other ways you can help is to donate blankets, pillows, meals that can be heated in the microwave or in crockpots., drinks, socks, hats, gloves, warm clothes and toiletry items.”
Commissioners discussed the tabulated bid for grader blades and bolts B-22-33. Dub Ross Co. Inc, CL Boyd and Warren Cat, all from OKC were awarded the bids for their lowest priced individual items.
B-22-35 Emulsion was award to both Ergon Asphalt and Wright Asphalt
B-22-36 six month tires was awarded to both Discount Tire and K and S Tire.
B-22-39 was tabled for tabulation.
B-22-40 Limestone Chips six month bid was awarded to Dolese Bros.
B-22-41 No bids, will re-bid during the spring
B-22-42 Road Striping awarded to Advanced Work Zone Solutions
B-22-43 Fog Sealing to B & H Paving for the only bid at $2,390.
B-22-44 Gyp Rock to Arcosa and United States Gypsum
B-22-45 Project Ornamental Fencing to match the other side of the Rodeo Arena was awarded to Unlimited Construction.
Commissioners approved the purchase orders for batch #113. CED-8 was selected for Construction Management for District #2 Woodward County Project JP# 28460(04).
The resolution R-22-82 declared a 2007 John Deere 770D Motor Grader to be sold at auction was approved. Funds in the amount o f $167,148 to be transferred between Sheriff accounts was approved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.