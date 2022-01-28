Woodward County Commissioners are set to meet Monday Jan. 31 to discuss adopting a handbook policy to follow the current COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidance for the general public according to the current CDC recommendations.
The Commissioners plan to review the Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Application from Frontier Rodeo Company (Stables Rodeo Arena) for Saturday, April 23, 2022.
The Board will also consider the Declaration of Candidacy for Woodward County Fair Association Board of Directors.
Sealed Bids for B-22-6 six month countywide Trackhoe Services will be opened.
The meeting is 10 a.m. on Monday in the courthouse.
