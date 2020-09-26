Woodward County Commissioners will be discussing CARES Act funding and reimbursement again during their meeting Monday morning.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
Also on the agenda is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the use of the courthouse lawn for the month of October.
The board will consider tabulation of bids for construction of ditch on County Road EW36, Kee Road, at 36N2934W990442 in District 1.
Commissioners will consider a certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority from LH Growers LLC in District 1 NE ¼ of Section 10 T22N R19W.
A materials request form for project rock in District 1 for approximately one mile from EW 36 to 37 on NS218 and approximately one mile from EW 44.5 to 45.5 on NS217 will be considered.
The board will consider another materials request form for District 3 for project 1 for half of Crusher Run from 270 and EW 46 west to NS 208 north ¾ of a mile, then east to 270 cemetery access.
The disposing of a 2010 Ford F-150 pickup with cover and sharp copier for the Woodward County Sheriff’s office will be considered.
The board will discuss a potential flu shot clinic at the Woodward County Fairgrounds for Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
