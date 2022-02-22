With no measurable precipitation in sight, according to Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer, the Woodward County Commissioners voted to extend the countywide burn ban another two weeks at their meeting Tuesday.
The burn ban will now be in effect through March 7. The burn ban was first adopted in December and little in the way of precipatation has happened since.
For the month of April, pinwheels were approved to be on the courthouse lawn in honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
The town of Sharon is in the process of applying for a Community Development Block Grant. The town completed the first step in the process by submitting income surveys. The low to moderate income level threshold was met.
Now the town of Sharon can continue the application process. If approved, the fund will be used to resurface the streets in the town of Sharon. District 2 Commissioner Clint White said he would like to thank all the citizens who participated in the survey and is looking forward to assisting the town during the application process.
Sealed bids for six month countywide road materials were tabled to next week for tabulation.
Dolese Brothers was awarded the bid for countywide limestone chips.
Commissioners will meet again next Monday at 10 a.m.
