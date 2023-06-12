Woodward County Commissioners awarded some bids and tabled others during their weekly meeting Monday at the courthouse.
Dustin Donley Construction was awarded the 6-month bid on vibratory smooth drum or sheepsfoot packer per hour as needed.
The other bid awarded was to Dolese Construction for limestone chips.
Five companies placed bids for grader blades and bolts. Commissioners tabled those bids for tabulation. Also tabled was the bid for gyp rock, which drew two bidders.
Dr. Tom Lucas presented an update on grants, saying that Keith Weber is working on an application for a grant to resurface and improve a mile and a half stretch by the airport. Another possible grant is one to assist with violent crime reduction and information has been provided to the sheriff’s office and the Mooreland police department.
Commissioners approved maximum monthly highway expenditures for May at $96,946.73 for each of the three districts.
Also, commissioners voted on paying the workers compensation insurance premium of $136,806 in one payment. The insurance premium went up about $20,000 over last year.
Other items approved included:
- Cash fund estimate of needs and appropriations for May
- A contract agreement renewal ETR fund
- Approving use of a pickup provision with OPERS
- Approval of a claim form for District 2 skid steer attachments
- Report of the county treasurer to the state auditor for May
- Batch purchase orders
- Approval of the court clerks management and preservation monthly report.
