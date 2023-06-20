Woodward County Commissioners awarded a number of six-month bids during their weekly meeting Tuesday in the courthouse.
The meeting was held on Tuesday this week due to the Juneteenth Holiday on Monday.
Bear Claw Services got the bid for right of way moving and the bid for road grading went to Dustin Donley Construction.
Receiving the bid for road materials was the Railroad Yard and for road striping was Advanced Work Zone Solutions.
A bid tabled last week for grader blades/bolts was awarded to two companies, Dub Ross, Inc. and Warren CAT.
Commissioners again tabled the bid for gyp rock for more information after a couple of questions came up during the meeting.
During the short meeting, commissioners also approved 4-week payroll and purchase orders.
Commissioners meet each Monday at 10 a.m. in the civil defense room at the county courthouse.
Only two of the commissioners were at the meeting this week.
