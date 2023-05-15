Woodward County Commissioners approved a number of basically routine items at their meeting on Monday and discussed several other topics.
Approved were:
- a correction from a county officer report last week
- purchase orders
- disposing of a 500-gallon fuel tank with skids from District 1
- disposing of a shredder from the election board
- allocation of the alcoholic beverage tax through May 1 of $24,016.95
- approved assessed values on county property for insurance purposes
- approved a transfer of appropriations for purchase of miscellaneous office supplies in the treasurer’s officer of $8,500.
Commissioners also discussed changing the county payroll cycle to biweekly and streamlining the payroll process. No action was taken at this meeting, but the change will be considered in a future meeting.
Commissioners also discussed possibly ranking projects in importance for the upcoming sales tax extension vote.
“In order to be able to explain to voters what this money is going to be used for, I would like to put a ranked list together of how projects would be accomplished,” said District 1 commissioner Troy White.
Woodward County voters will go to the polls on July 11 to decide on extending 4-10ths of a half-cent sales tax that was passed to build the county event center and renovate buildings at the fairgrounds. The tax is set to expire in October.
While not taking any action, commissioners seemed to agree that among the first projects should be making the front of the courthouse handicap accessible and the safety and security upgrades for the courthouse.
County commissioners meet each Monday at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.