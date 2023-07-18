The Woodward City Commission meeting on Monday saw Resolution No. 2023-8 adopted.
This resolution was an agreement between the City of Woodward and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation relating to a construction project on 9th Street, construction could start early 2025.
Also adopted was Resolution No. 2023-9 declaring an old truck as property surplus with plans to auction it off. Another resolution approved was No. 2023-10 providing a breakdown of 3 grants related to the Oklahoma Aeronautic Commission and The U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration building a connecting taxiway to runway for the West Woodward Airport.
Approved on the agenda was Task Order (05) allowing H.W. Lochner, Inc., to observe construction, administration and closeout services.
Also approved was Change Order No. 1 from Parkhill Engineering relating to the Woodward Sludge Removal 2023 Project, removing another 50% of sludge.
Commissioners also approved the agreement with the Woodward Public School district for two school resource officers. The city and school each pay half of the cost.
In the Woodward Municipal Authority portion of the meeting, trustees voted to add an amendment to the letter of agreement between the authority and Integris Health, moving the deadline to July 31.
