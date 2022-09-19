During the Woodward County Commission meeting Monday morning, the commissioners approved Kristi Hill’s request of a display of purple lights on the courthouse lawn for the month of October for Domestic Violence Awareness month with Northwest Domestic Crisis Services (NWDC).
Follow up financing with Stock Exchange Bank was approved to finalize buying the Kubota SL97 Skid Steer for District No. 3. It was partially purchased last spring when two pieces of the equipment came in. Now due to delays, the Kubota and the rest of the equipment in the original bid, were set to arrive Monday afternoon. The balance of the lease purchase is $86,715.54 with 48 months at 1.75% interest.
Woodward Fire Chief Todd Finley spoke regarding the quote from Banner Fire Equipment.
“This is to take the box off of the old county truck that has been out of service for two years due to engine issues and put it onto the new 4x4 HV507 SFA Cab and Chassis. We will be very happy to have this vehicle back in use because it has the Jaws of Life and other equipment on it. We’ve made due with a hazmat trailer and rescue trailer but with this specialized truck is the real deal,” he said.
Allocation of Alcoholic Beverage Tax certified through Sept. 13 is in the amount of $24,520.86.
CED # 8 Materials Request Form for District No. 1. This is to re-rock the road from 217 ½ and 38 to county road EW 32.
“Essentially for the roadway where the fire was that received significant damage with all the heavy traffic and will be about $20,000,” said Commissioner Troy White.
The hazard mitigation assistance notice was tabled for further review until next Monday’s meeting.
All routine items were approved.
