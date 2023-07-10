Woodward County Commissioners dealt with an agenda of mostly routine items at their weekly meeting Monday.
Most items passed, but commissioners did table a proposed agreement to create with the city a joint airport zoning board for the West Woodward Airport.
After some discussion with Assistant City Manager Michael Jones, commissioners decided to table the item in order to gather more information and consult with District Attorney Chris Boring, who wasn’t at the Monday meeting.
Commissioners did approve the lease agreement with the Fort Supply Preservation Authority for a law enforcement training center at the shooting range for the sheriff’s office.
Dr. Tom Lucas provided a short update on grants, noting he is continuing to watch the water resources board website for whenever $10 million will be made available for rural water district grants. He also said REAP grant applications through the water resources board are open until the first of September.
Other items approved included:
- Purchase orders
- Cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations for June
- Payroll
- Monthly reports of county officers
- Monthly report of the county treasurer to the state auditor and inspector
- Resolution determining the maximum monthly highway expenditures for June
- Court clerk records management and preservation monthly report.
In reports, Sheriff Kevin Mitchell said the firehouse in Mutual, where he is fire chief, was likely a total loss due to storm damage.
“The insurance adjuster will be here on Thursday,” he said.
No equipment was damaged in the severe storms.
Also, District 3 Commissioner Donny Thorn said a stretch of county road from EW 198 and NS 39 going west one mile was closed due to part of the road being washed out.
Commissioners meet each Monday at 10 a.m. in the civil defense room of the courthouse.
