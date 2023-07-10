Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Cimarron River near Waynoka affecting Woodward, Woods and Major Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Tuesday morning at 800 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Cimarron River near Waynoka. * WHEN...Until Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Bankfull conditions exist along the river... and some overflows may occur over some low-lying areas near the river. The river reach affected extends from near Freedom upstream... to the U.S. Highway 281 crossing south of Little Sahara State Park near Waynoka... to near Orienta in Major County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 7.1 feet. - Bankfull stage is 8.0 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 7.7 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall to 7.0 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will rise to 7.2 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Action stage is 7.5 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&