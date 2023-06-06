Monday’s City Commission meeting had a lengthy agenda and a public hearing segment for the budget.
Finance Director Anita Denson gave a short overview on the budget for the city, which is estimated in the $42 million range.
Commissioners also received and filed the 2021-2021 Fiscal Year Audit. According to Andrew Harrelson, Foresight Advisory and Consulting, the debt is decreasing and the largest use of money is for public safety.
The commissioners approved an agreement with Barber-Dyson Ford of Woodward to supply large cars for airport transport. Also adopted was a the lease agreement with Crossroad Aviation and Hospitality, Inc., to bring a flight school to Woodward.
Ordinance No.’s 1749, 1750, 1751, 1752 and 1753 were adopted and declared emergencies. These ordinances have to do with the fees regarding waste disposal, storm water collection, sewer sytem use and other services.
Resolution 2023-7 was adopted, making certain items property surplus thus meaning they aren’t required for city purposes and could be auctioned off.
There were also multiple annual contracts that were renewed including professional services with The Woodward Main Street Program and interlocal agreements with Board of County Commissioners, the Street Improvement and Maintenance Program, Woodward County Sheriff’s Office, and the Woodward County Jail, all of which had no changes to the agreements.
The last item on the agenda was the approval of Sandi Liles’ resignation. Liles has represented Ward 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.