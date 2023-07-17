County commissioners discussed and approved several routine items and heard a couple of updates during their meeting on Monday.
Commissioners approved and signed a number of documents relating to a Community Development Block Grant obtained by the town of Mutual.
The grant, which is combined with a REAP grant, is to resurface all the streets in Mutual and resurface part of the main access road to the high school with asphalt, said District 2 Commissioner Clint White.
Among the documents approved to get the funds released were an anti-displacement plan, leverage match form, environmental review exempt form and others. Commissioners also approved the fair housing resolution relating to the grant.
Mutual Fire Chief Kevin Mitchell updated commissioners on the fire house, which was heavily damaged by recent storms.
“An insurance person was here to look at it and since then, another storm (Friday night and into Saturday morning) blew another big section of the roof off,” Mitchell said. “We sent the guy another message to tell him about it.
“They haven’t released the building to us to tear down yet.”
In other action, commissioners approved:
- $250,000 transfer of appropriations out of the emergency transportation receiving fund M&O into District 3 M&O for road work in District 3
- Monthly reports of county officers
- Allocation of the alcoholic beverage tax through July 12 of $22,392.58.
- Purchase orders
- CED#8 material request forms for all three districts.
