Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma... North Canadian River near Woodward affecting Woodward County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 800 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...North Canadian River near Woodward. * WHEN...Until Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding of croplands... pastures... oil wells... and rural roads... extends along the river from the northwestern through the central and southeastern sections of Woodward County. Flooding affects areas near Fort Supply several hours before the crest reaches the Woodward vicinity and points downstream. Cattle and other property should be moved to locations 1 foot higher than nearby river banks to avoid being stranded for hours by high water in side channels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 9.7 feet. - Bankfull stage is 9.0 feet. - Forecast...The North Canadian River is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon and continue falling. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&