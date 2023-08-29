Woodward County Commissioners approved a number of routine items at their meeting Monday and also continued discussion on a proposed budget.
Commissioner Clint White tweaked some numbers to try and increase the carryover in the proposal.
“Based on the current budget right now, I went in and took some things out that we discussed last week and got up to $174,000 (carryover),” he said. “That is still less than we’ve been having.”
White noted that the last four years the county has been averaging around $300,000 added to the carryover.
To increase it more, he said, would require a “lot of adjustments in the estimate of needs.”
Commissioner Troy White noted that coupling the potential carryover with funds from the county general use tax and the resulting accrual of interest would help get closer to a better final number to be added to the carryover fund.
The discussions will continue at upcoming meetings.
Commissioners approved the bid first opened on Aug. 14 for the Mutual Fire Department’s new building.
Rigid Steel Structures of Mustang was the only bidder for the 45x60 metal building. The project cost is $91,874.
Commissioners are also reviewing the architect services scope for courthouse renovations for a possible vote next week. The scope is a breakdown of proposed projects. They are also reviewing a request by the architect to be paid on a hourly basis rather than a percentage of the program cost as was originally planned.
Other items approved by commissioners included:
- Purchase of a copier with fax using the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund. Cost of the copier is $7,99t including installation and tech support.
- Blanket purchase orders
- Purchase order batch #197 and #20.
- The calendar of regularly scheduled meetings for the commission in 2024.
Bailey Rae Kafka gave a brief update on the county fair, noting that 590 kids participated in the livestock judging contest.
Commissioners meet each Monday at 10 a.m. in the civil defense room of the courthouse.
