The Woodward City Commission meeting on August 21 mostly featured agreements while also featuring a work order and bids.
Every item on the consent docket was approved as well as a bid of up to $3,000,000 from Kline Mechanical Contracting, Inc, for the Woodward Industrial Building improvements, which includes a new roof and adding many fire suppressant additions, fire alarms, sprinklers etc. The bid will not go through until the Economic Development Administration also agrees.
The commission, in the consent docket, appointed Chris Ames and Bret Brewer as the city’s representatives on the recently formed joint airport zoning board for the West Woodward Airport. The board is a joint effort with the city and county.
The Master Agreement for Professional Services between the City of Woodward and Garver LLC, Project No. 2300984 was approved as well as it’s accompanying work order, allowing Garver LLC, assist in making maps of the sewer system.
Other agreements approved were Agreement of Professional Services between the City of Woodward and Parkhill relating to the 9th Street ODOT waterline and sewer line relocation and replacement. The Lease Agreement between the City of Woodward and Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Inc, was also approved with no changes.
The Woodward Municipal Authority set Sept. 16 as Trash Off Day allowing customers free landfill privileges.
