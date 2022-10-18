Woodward City Commissioners approved all agenda items during Monday’s meeting in city hall.

After the reading of a proclamation by Tom Fisher declaring Nov. 1 Extra Mile Day (urging citizens to go the extra mile to help others), the consent agenda was approved.

Action items receiving approval were:

- A letter of engagement between the city and Foresight Advisory & Consulting for auditing services. City Manager Shaun Barnett noted that the city’s regular firm FSWB is now partnering with Foresight, so a letter was needed for the new company.

- Approved a lease agreement with OG&E for three acres by the Siemens Building that OG&E recently purchased.

- Approved granting a temporary easement to the department of transportation relative to the 9th Street project that is upcoming.

- Approved a lease agreement with OC Digitial Services, LLC for office space in the city building on 9th Street. The lease is for $!50 a month for utilities and $150 a month for office space.

As the municipal authority, members approved a resolution authorizing application for a grant for American Rescue Plan Act funds from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board.

If received, the grant will be for $1.5 million to rehabilitate water towers. The city will match the $1.5 million from ARPA funds it already has to complete the $3 million project. Assistant City Manager Michael Jones said 8 of the city’s 10 water storage facilities would be rehabilitated under the project.

Commissioners meet the first and third Monday of every month.

Tags

Trending Video