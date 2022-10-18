Woodward City Commissioners approved all agenda items during Monday’s meeting in city hall.
After the reading of a proclamation by Tom Fisher declaring Nov. 1 Extra Mile Day (urging citizens to go the extra mile to help others), the consent agenda was approved.
Action items receiving approval were:
- A letter of engagement between the city and Foresight Advisory & Consulting for auditing services. City Manager Shaun Barnett noted that the city’s regular firm FSWB is now partnering with Foresight, so a letter was needed for the new company.
- Approved a lease agreement with OG&E for three acres by the Siemens Building that OG&E recently purchased.
- Approved granting a temporary easement to the department of transportation relative to the 9th Street project that is upcoming.
- Approved a lease agreement with OC Digitial Services, LLC for office space in the city building on 9th Street. The lease is for $!50 a month for utilities and $150 a month for office space.
As the municipal authority, members approved a resolution authorizing application for a grant for American Rescue Plan Act funds from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board.
If received, the grant will be for $1.5 million to rehabilitate water towers. The city will match the $1.5 million from ARPA funds it already has to complete the $3 million project. Assistant City Manager Michael Jones said 8 of the city’s 10 water storage facilities would be rehabilitated under the project.
Commissioners meet the first and third Monday of every month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.