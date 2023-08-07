Woodward County Commissioners went over a variety of things at their meeting in the courthouse on Monday.
One of those items concerned a resolution that was approved in 2018 regarding the closure of a county road
The discussion revolved around some property being damaged in the area. Commissioners had some notes to help reach a compromise between the residents involved.
“You guys are neighbors, you’ll have to get along,” said Commissioner Troy White.
Also discussed were voting poll safety between the county officers and Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer – specifically installing barriers at the polls.
Dates to be observed as holidays for 2024 were considered and tabled. Commissioners wanted to wait and see the holiday calendar for the state before deciding.
Approved on the agenda was the creation of a joint airport zoning board with the city for West Woodward Airport. The item had previously been tabled so commissioners could get additional information.
Other items approved include;
- Payroll
- Monthly reports of county officers
- $849,183.76 transfer of appropriations out of Fair Debt into Fair Maintenance and operation.
-$1.59 transfer of appropriations out of Election Board Personal Service into General Government Maintenance and Operation
- Determined the Maximum Monthly Highway Expenditures at $188,271.48
- Purchase orders
- Monthly SA&I report
- Court Clerk Records Management & Preservation monthly report
County commission meetings are held each Monday at 10 a.m. in the civil defense room of the courthouse.
