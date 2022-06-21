Woodward City Commissioners approved various resolutions and agreements at their meeting Monday night in city hall.
The consent agenda, where all items are voted on as one package, was approved. Items included several user agreements for city facilities and the reappointment of Polly Cruse and Jeff Wison to the Parks and Beautification Board.
Commissioners approved renewal of the interlocal agreement with the county for 9-1-1 and administrative dispatch calls for the sheriff’s office. County commissioners had approved the agreement last week.
Also, commissioners adopted an ordinance concerning tower regulations. The ordinance establishes where towers can be located, their height and other issues that may come up.
Another ordinance approved by the commission cleans up language concerning cemetery plots.
A resolution to fix a date error in the city budget was approved.
Commissioners approved mowing agreements with Kain’s Lawn Care and Order Lawn Care for city properties. Kain’s received the work for the walking trail, cemetery and street department. Order Lawn Care will do parks and signs.
Kline’s Materials won the concrete bid for the next six months.
Circle S. Paving received the bid for street overlays.
Commissioners then went into executive session for the performance review of City Manager Shaun Barnett.
No action was taken once they reconvened in regular session.
*****
Barnett announced in a news release Tuesday morning that Beginning Monday June 27, 2022, City Hall will be open to the public from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday thru Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to noon on Friday. These hours should benefit to citizens that need to stop by to take care of business before 8 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
