Woodward County Commissioners on Monday adopted a countywide burn ban at their regular meeting.
The ban was adopted with exceptions for some welding, outdoor cooking and public fireworks displays.
The fireworks issue was discussed by commissioners before the ban passed by a 2-1 vote.
District 3 Commissioner Donny Thorn and District 2 Commissioner Clint White voted for the ban with the exceptions. District 1 Commissioner Troy White voted against, due to the fireworks issue.
“I feel as dry as it is, any type of fireworks is not a good idea,” Troy White said.
Commissioners noted there were some events coming up in the next few months such as Classic Bowl and the 4th of July that typically include fireworks displays.
Thorn said, “I kind of think with a public display you can control it a bit. I hate not to have those fireworks for those events.”
Clint White said he was in favor of approving fireworks for public events only.
The burn ban comes with continued heat, wind and no significant rain in sight. There is a 10 percent chance of an isolated thunderstorm on Tuesday evening, but otherwise nothing in the short term forecast.
The ban goes through May 1.
A couple of counties bordering Woodward – Dewey and Major – have a burn ban as does Texas County in the Panhandle. Several other counties are likely to join as the drought continues.
Also on Monday, commissioners rejected the bid for construction of a metal fire house for the Mutual Fire Department. The only bid came in higher than expected and the Mutual officials said they were going to rebid the project.
A request for an OMMA certificate of compliance for Mean Green Growers LLC was not taken up because all of the paperwork was not ready.
Commissioners also
- Approved interlocal agreements with the Woodward and Mooreland school districts
- Approved the allocation of the alcoholic beverage tax of $21,218.27.
- Approved purchase orders
- Approved an agreement with Joe D. Hall as construction manager for any contracts. An agreement with an architect was tabled for further review
- Approved transfer of a truck from District 2 to District 1. The truck will be used for insect spraying in all three districts.
Commissioners meet each Monday at 10 a.m. in the civil defense room of the courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.