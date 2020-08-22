Woodward County Commissioners will be discussing COVID-19 Relief Funds information with Clint White at the regularly scheduled meeting Monday at 10 a.m.
The board will discuss the AC unit for the Woodward County Health Department.
The Front Porch Initiative will be considered with Western Plains Youth & Family Services and the County Health Department.
A memorandum of understanding for the Woodward County Health Department and Julie Mahaney M.D. PLLC will be considered.
Commissioners will consider a materials request form for District 2 for completed project on EW57/NS220-222 with a total cost of $21,556.47.
The board will consider the reopening of a County Road in District 2 on the north side of half mile EW54 and NS221.
Internet upgrades for the fairgrounds and the courthouse will be considered.
Commissioners will consider the appointment of requisition officers and receiving agents for the County Sheriff’s office.
The board will consider a transfer of appropriations in the amount of $25,000 from SN-3 fire fighting capitol outlay into fire fighting maintenance and operations. Sealed bids for six-month county-wide road materials will be opened at 11 a.m. by the board.
