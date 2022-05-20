Several items are on the agenda for the Woodward County Commission meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday in the courthouse.
The recurrent discussion of the burn ban and whether to extend it until May 31 will be a topic. Commissioners will also hear a follow up report concerning the interlocal agreement between the sheriff’s office and the city on dipatch services.
Kristy Hill with Northwest Domestic Crisis Services applying for ESG grant for Woodward and Guymon will be present.
Commissioners will also:
- Consider/Action for Pledge and Guarantee County of Woodward is the beneficial owner of a Municipal Solid Waste Landfill owned and operated by the Northwestern Oklahoma Solid Waste Disposal Authority.
- Consider/Action on a resolution entering into a contract agreement with the Oklahoma Cooperative Circuit Engineering Districts Board for certain road and bridge construction projects.
- Consider/Action on the contract with Canadian County Juvenile Detention services at the center.
Monthly routine reports and approvals are also on the agenda.
