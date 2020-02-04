The Woodward County Commissioners met Monday morning in the Courthouse for a brief regularly scheduled meeting.
Commissioners voted to hold a public hearing on Feb. 18 for two zoning classifications:
Zoning classification (residential 2 to industrial 2) as approved by the MAPC Board Lonnie Adair Section 28-T23N-R21W East half lot in District #3.
Zoning classification (residential 2 to industrial 2) as approved by the MAPC Board Jose Rodriguez Cabrales Section 1-T22N-R22W lot 11 in District #3.
The board approved the Court Clerk’s records management and preservation monthly report followed by blanket purchase orders and four-week payroll.
CASA has been granted use of the Courthouse lawn for the month of April in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month.
The board approved resolution R-20-9 to declare surplus for the Sheriff’s Office 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe to be sold at CED#7 auction.
A change order to modify resolution R-19-83 was also approved, for the County Road Machinery & Equipment Revolving Fund from the purchase of one Motor Grader to purchase a single axle dump truck with rock bed included.
Commissioners meet each Monday at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.