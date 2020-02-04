The Woodward County Commissioners met Monday morning in the Courthouse for a brief regularly scheduled meeting.

Commissioners voted to hold a public hearing on Feb. 18 for two zoning classifications:

Zoning classification (residential 2 to industrial 2) as approved by the MAPC Board Lonnie Adair Section 28-T23N-R21W East half lot in District #3.

Zoning classification (residential 2 to industrial 2) as approved by the MAPC Board Jose Rodriguez Cabrales Section 1-T22N-R22W lot 11 in District #3.

The board approved the Court Clerk’s records management and preservation monthly report followed by blanket purchase orders and four-week payroll.

CASA has been granted use of the Courthouse lawn for the month of April in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The board approved resolution R-20-9 to declare surplus for the Sheriff’s Office 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe to be sold at CED#7 auction.

A change order to modify resolution R-19-83 was also approved, for the County Road Machinery & Equipment Revolving Fund from the purchase of one Motor Grader to purchase a single axle dump truck with rock bed included.

Commissioners meet each Monday at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.

